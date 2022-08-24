Back To School Guide 2022

The bells are ringing, and lunches need packing; that means only one thing…it’s time for BACK TO SCHOOL! And to help you get through it, I have come up with a list of items you should consider adding to your cart to help you get through it. Some are for fun, while some are functional. Let’s get started!

Loungefly is known for its stylish, high-quality bags and this one is a favorite of mine because it converts from a purse to a crossbody to a backpack. The zipper areas are large enough to hold my Switch, wallet, CalmiGo, a small zipper pouch, and keys without an issue. It’s also light, so it doesn’t weigh you down before you put all your daily necessities in it.

Gravastar has come a favorite in my house with their post-apocalypse stylish tech. The Sirius Pro comes in five colors and features built on exclusive DSP audio algorithms. They utilize Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Stereo, have in-ear detection, 65ms latency, 3D surround sound, IPX 5, and custom EQs for music, gaming, and movies. The case is made from zinc alloy and features a necklace option to let you wear them around your neck (side note, I love the necklace because these have a little weight to them, and it’s a sensory feel-good for me).

The banana loca is essentially a banana stuffer. Using the core stick, you take out the center of the banana and then stuff it with your favorite filling. They have some fun recipes on their site for things you can mix up to stuff as well. My husband really liked raspberry jam in his. Clean-up can be a little bit of a pain, but if you have a picky eater and want them to get more bananas in their diet, this would be worth the effort. The best part is that the bananas can stay mostly in their peel!

Have backpack, will travel! Highlights have a nice variety of backpacks for all kids. My favorites are the space and dino-themed sets, but I also love the Unicorns & Rainbows theme. Each one has its own neat touch on the inside. Check out the matching water bottles and pencil pouch!

The Wacom Intuos Pro is designed for drawing, painting, or photo editing on a Mac or PC. This slim, compact pen tablet is built to last and features a 7-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch active area, three unique creative application tools, and the pressure-sensitive Wacom Pro Pen 2. Along with the tablet, you also get a 3-month trial to Boris FX Suite, two months of Adobe Premiere Pro / Adobe After Effects, and three months/250GB of MASV file transfer after registering your device (software offer is only available to customers in the Americas).

Haute Shore makes fun neoprene totes that are perfect for taking gear to and from class. It’s super lightweight, and has side panels that expand to give a phantom shape or snap together for a streamlined appearance. It features a removable rigid bottom liner, removable wristlet pouch, and, best of all, it’s washable! The tote measures 18 wide (side panels expanded) x 12 inches tall x 10 inches deep. The pouch measures 8.5 inches wide by 6 inches tall.

True Classic clothing features super soft fabrics with moisture wicking, odor control, and an anti-microbial finish. My son is autistic and loves the feel of the fabrics on his skin (his favorite are the Standard Active Crew Neck T-ShirtsM). Don’t worry about shrinkage, because they won’t shrink more than 5% if you dry them on a low heat setting.

If you have teenagers or live in a dorm, you might want to consider an air purifier to keep the air clean of germs and smells. The PureDirect technology and bi-directional airflow in the TruSens Z-1000 uses two airflow streams to distribute air comfortably around the room. The Z-1000 is recommended for up to 250 sq ft at 2 air changes per hour (ACH).

zipOns pants are unique because they don’t require the wearer to pull them up through the legs like traditional pants. Instead, there is a zipper on both legs that allows them to be taken on or off without in standing or lying down position. You can unzip them just a little around the legs to allow for casts, braces, or other medical equipment. They are made with a soft, moisture-wicking fabric and elastic waist band with a drawcord. Styles are available for both youth and adult and come in a variety of colors, including ones with the zipper concealed.

Get the kids on the right path in science by growing their own tomato plants! This all-in-one kit gives you everything to grow your own thriving tomato plant so you can have organic cherry tomatoes year round. Back to the Roots offers the guarantee grow promise so if you’re plants don’t grow the way they should, you can get a refund or replacement kit with no hassle.

Solid State Drives are lighter, have faster load times, and use less energy (which means your computer doesn’t get as hot). I recently converted my son to the beautiful world of SSD after he put the Crucial MX500 1TB in his computer. His computer when from a snail covered in peanut butter going through molasses to booting up before he could get out of his chair to get a snack. The MX series comes in 250GB to up to 4TB sizes.

The ride to school can be stressful, so take a buddy that fits in your cup holder or water bottle pocket on your backpack. Riderz come in eight different animals, and each one has a mesh pocket on its back to hide special treats or notes. It’s made with weighted bean filling to keep it stable while also having a soft upper body for cuddling.

Quartet makes high-quality glass dry-erase tools that are great for homeschool students or homework time. The glass surface prevents streaks and resists stains and ghosting, ensuring that your board is legible no matter how many times you use it.

I have personally used the Desktop Glass Monitor Riser with Dry-Erase Board, Glass Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pads, and the Glass Dry-Erase Desktop Easel. My son quickly claimed the computer pad and desktop easel.

Gel crayons are sturdy, glide easily, fill up coloring areas quickly, and you can add water to them too! The fact that each cap has cat expressions is another plus. They are a bit pricey, but they last a long time.

I recently upgrade my iPhone to the iPhone 13 and could not be happier with the MagSafe feature. I was even happier when I found this 3-in-1 wireless charging stand that works with my MagSafe puck. The stand lets me wireless charge my AirPods, iPhone, and my Apple Watch in one place. The only bummer is that it only comes in white. I included the Mophie Travel Charger in the Mother’s Day Gift Guide this year if you’re looking for something to take along with you in your backpack.

