‘Rise Up Now’ for Positive Values With Father Goose

Father Goose always promises a good time and a positive message, and now the self-proclaimed king of the house party presents his latest video, “Rise Up Now” featuring Coolie Ranx, Addis Revolution, Itimo, and Vic Rosario.

Inspired by ongoing modern-day issues and events that affect adults and children alike, “Rise Up Now” addresses human suffering, racism, equal rights, justice, extinction, social agendas, and cyberbullying. As FG says, “As we strive to create a better world for humanity, we all will continue to rise up now as one.”

Here is the video:

