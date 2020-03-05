‘Marvel United’ – Late Pledges Now Available!

That’s all for the Marvel United campaign I’ve been covering for GeekDad, folks. It wrapped up on March 5th with 21,290 backers and the tidy sum of $2,866,168. For those that backed the campaign, the next step will be to fill out the pledge manager when it opens. And if you wish that you’d backed the game during the campaign, don’t fret. Late pledges are available! Just go to the Marvel United Kickstarter page and click on the “late pledge here” button up at the top of the page.

If you’re still on the fence (or just like looking at all the pretty miniatures), here’s a final look at what CMON added to the game on the last day of the campaign.

The Final 24 Hours

The last day of the campaign was somewhat of a blur, as new stretch goals kept getting thrown up and knocked down. First up, Dormammu unlocked, followed quickly by Spider-Woman and The Rhino.

Next up was Quicksilver, who unlocked as quickly as his name implies.

And then CMON added a unique set of stretch goals for the final funding goal tied to the three different pledge levels. Nebula would be available for all pledges, Yondu for just the Infinity Pledge and the Ultimate Pledge, and Adam Warlock would only be included for backers of the Ultimate Pledge.

And finally, as an added incentive, CMON introduced one last stretch goal for all pledge levels: a storage box for all the stretch goals that became available during the campaign!

With that final stretch goal in place, backers pushed over the goal, unlocking those final heroes and the promo box.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this series where I’ve kept you up to date on the progress of the Marvel United Kickstarter. Now that the Kickstarter campaign has ended, the game will go into final development and production and is estimated to ship in March 2021. It’s often a long wait for your pledge reward when backing a Kickstarter game, but so satisfying when that big box of goodies arrives at your door. Look for a review as soon as I have a copy in hand.

I’ll leave you with some pictures of painted versions of some of the later stretch goal miniatures.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What Are Kickstarter Quick Picks?

Kickstarter Quick Picks are short looks at projects currently on Kickstarter that are of interest to me, and by extension, many of our GeekDad readers. A Quick Pick is not an endorsement of the Kickstarter campaign, nor have I (as yet) received any product copies to review. If you like what you see here, go check out the campaign and decide for yourself if you’d like to back it, or wait until GeekDad has had a chance to go hands-on. As always, caveat emptor—let the buyer beware.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

What Is Marvel United?

Marvel United is a game from CMON and Spin Master Games that just completed a Kickstarter campaign. You can read more about it here.

To subscribe to GeekDad’s tabletop gaming coverage, please copy this link and add it to your RSS reader.

Click here to see all our tabletop game reviews.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!