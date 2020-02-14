Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 14, 2020.
Gaming News
- Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event. Hopefully, everyone got the hotel room they wanted. Event registration begins May 17.
- Boardgame Expo is a unique event coming this April where 100 game stores across the US will host a special pre-release event with games that won’t be available for at least another 30 days. Check out the website for details.
- AEG has announced Santa Monica, a card-based game from Josh Wood, the designer of Cat Lady. The game, which has players try to create the most beautiful Southern California city, will be available exclusively at stores hosting Boardgame Expo events.
- Renegade Games has two new releases—Stellar and Gloomy Graves—that were due out later this spring but arrived at some retailers early. In a somewhat unusual move, the company decided to go ahead and allow the retailers to sell the games, so keep your eyes out at your friendly local game store for these titles.
- Godzilla is coming to retailers everywhere with the announcement by The Op of the upcoming release of Monopoly: Godzilla and JENGA: Godzilla Extreme Edition later this spring.
- Casual Game Insider has announced Point Salad as the Best Casual Game of 2019. Also one of the finalists for GeekDad’s Game of the Year, Point Salad continues to rack up accolades, and best of all, it’s back in stores, so if you haven’t yet grabbed a copy or three, you can do so now. Point Salad is our featured image this week.
- Azul, one of the best games of the last several years, is getting another expansion this year. Azul: Crystal Mosaic offers several new player boards and a plastic overlay to help keep things in place.
- A kid-friendly version of the award-winning Kingdomino, Dragomino, is due out later this year.
- Forgotten Waters is the newest game in the Crossroads series. The pirate-themed game is due to be released by Plaid Hat later this year and will be available for pre-order soon.
GeekDad Reviews
- I reviewed Gorinto.
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Letter Jam.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Inuit: The Snow Folk, Decktective: Bloody-Red Roses, Gladius, Just One, Miyabi, Tumble Town, Tzolk’in: The Mayan Calendar, and Underwater Cities.
- Sophie Brown:alien: played Geode, Bugacular, and Cat Bingo.
- Michael Pistiolas played Love Letter, Battleship, Mastermind, and Zingo.
- Sarah Pinault played Star Trek: The Next Generation Interactive VCR Board Game, Winter Carcassonne, and Blokus.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrabe and Cactus Town.
