Preview – Strange Adventures #1

The creative team behind the Eisner-winning Mister Miracle is back with their next big DC project – and they’re taking Black Label by storm. The oversized Strange Adventures will dig into Adam Strange’s past and mythos, and set Mister Terrific up against him in a battle of wits. This time, though, King and Gerads will be joined by veteran sci-fi/fantasy artist Evan “Doc” Shaner to give the title a unique visual flair apart from Gerads’ usual gritty style.

Strange Adventures #1 is launching March 4th, 2020. Below, you’ll find DC’s official solicitations text and a lettered preview from the first issue.

—-

DC’s Strange Adventures Hits Shelves March 4, 2020

DC’s highly anticipated new maxi-series Strange Adventures, scheduled to be published on March 4, 2020, by the creative team of Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Evan “Doc” Shaner and Clayton Cowles, will carry an Ages 17+ content descriptor on Gerads and Shaner’s card stock covers. With content akin to King and Gerads’ acclaimed Sheriff of Babylon and Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures is a story of blood, war, and love that readers will talk about for years to come.

“As Strange Adventures was coming together, we had to take a step back and look at what made the most sense for the project,” said DC Group Editor Jamie S. Rich. “Since its tone and themes are more in the vein of Mister Miracle than, say, Tom King’s work on Batman, we decided that it made more sense to give Strange Adventures its own space, where Tom, Mitch, Doc and Clayton could follow the story to all the different places it might take them.”

With 28 story pages in each issue, Strange Adventures is an ambitious, thrilling, shocking, and beautiful 12-issue saga that will push Adam Strange to the breaking point—and beyond!

“Like Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures is hugely ambitious,” said King. “Unlike Mister Miracle, this isn’t another tale of one man’s angst or trauma or recovery. Strange Adventures is fundamentally about something larger, deeper, and darker; it’s trying to speak to the nature of truth and how our assumptions about that nature can tear us apart.”

Strange Adventures #1, by Tom King, Mitch Gerads and Evan “Doc” Shaner, lettered by Clayton Cowles, edited by Jamie S. Rich and Brittany Holzherr, will hit shelves March 4, 2020, and carry DC’s Black Label descriptor, identifying the content as appropriate for readers ages 17+. Strange Adventures will retail for $4.99 with card stock cover artwork by Mitch Gerads and Doc Shaner.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!