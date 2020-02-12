Nintendo News: Give Your Valentine the Gift of Nintendo

It’s been an interesting week here in Nintendo Land. First, it was announced that weary travelers in DC, Seattle, Chicago, and Dallas can take advantage of special Nintendo Switch On the Go pop-up airport lounges throughout the months of February and March. Boasting comfortable seating, charging ports, and plenty of Switch game demos, they promise a brief respite from the rigors of cross-country commuting on the dates listed below.

Then, it was announced that new NES and SNES titles are arriving for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers—niche Nintendo gems Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel and quirky 16-bit imports Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis—on February 19. (At the risk of repeating myself, I’ll again opine that the 8-person Family Membership for $34.99 is a veritable steal!)

And just last night, the new Pokémon Home service for Nintendo Switch and smartphone unexpectedly became available. Check out the free version to get a taste of its platform-spanning features including free Pokémon (a Pikachu in the Switch version and your choice of Kanto starters on the phone client), and then pick a premium plan that’s right for you: one month for $2.99, three months for $4.99, or a full year for $15.99.

Still, while all these are interesting developments, they’re not nearly as timely as the new printables available at the Play Nintendo portal. Play Nintendo is always a fun online destination where you and your geeklings can check out quizzes, puzzles, and other Nintendo-themed activities. Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can also find printable cards featuring characters from two notable upcoming Nintendo Switch releases.

Arriving on March 6, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX brings the 2005 Nintendo DS roguelike into the modern era. You can get an early peek at this surreal world where your young protagonist awakens to discover he’s been transformed into a Pokémon both by checking out the free demo available on the Nintendo eShop and by downloading and sharing these adorable eCards.

If, however, you already have your sights set on island life, you can also snag these Animal Crossing-inspired designs in anticipation of the March 20 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Featuring Isabelle, the Nooklings, Villagers, and more, they’re the perfect way to remind your favorite people just how special they are.

