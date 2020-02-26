‘Marvel United’ – Enter the Spider-Verse!

Thanks to some fan-favorite characters popping up in optional expansions, the Marvel United Kickstarter campaign has been growing at a strong pace. Let’s take a look at what’s popped up since my last look:

Marvel United Updates for 2/22-2/25

Over the weekend, Okoye and Falcon were unlocked, bringing the total raised to $1.3 million and putting the Vision on deck as the next stretch goal hero. Additionally, voting concluded on the size of the optional playmat, setting the size at 90cm in diameter.

With the addition of the new Into the Spider-Verse expansion as an incentive to back the Kickstarter, the Vision soon unlocked.

This expansion includes Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Green Goblin, and Kickstarter-exclusive fan favorite Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham. Additionally, the expansion adds a “Secret Identity Challenge” to the game, where reporters may uncover your secret identity!

At the time of this writing, the campaign had just unlocked the Kickstarter-exclusive Nova, showing off Scarlet Witch as the next stretch goal.

With 13,550 backers so far and with 7 days to go, calling Marvel United a successful Kickstarter project is an understatement .

If you're interested in reading more about the campaign or backing it yourself, head over to the Kickstarter campaign page to check it out.

What Is Marvel United?

Marvel United is a game from CMON and Spin Master Games currently in a Kickstarter campaign.

