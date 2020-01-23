WCP: Re-Visiting ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

“Wise man say, ‘Forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza’.”

That’s right, the guys reach deep into the well of 90s nostalgia and venture back to everyone’s favorite pizza-eating sewer dwellers, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Because life was simpler back when Mikey, Raph, Donny, & Leo were taking care of mayhem in the heart of New York City.

Jake + Mitch go full blown geek as they break down the cultural impact of the 1990 classic. Little did we know this campy, iconic gem would end up serving as formula for the MCU juggernaut decades later. More importantly, the guys compare the merits of viewing TMNT as their generations Godfather.

Plus, a few other random things:

– Mitch shares his Master Splinter impression.

– Jake shares his TMNT trauma.

This one gets rowdy, but in the best way possible. Cowabunga, dudes!

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Find us on Twitter

