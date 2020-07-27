WCP: Re-Visting ‘X-Men’

Jake + Mitch re-visit the first X-Men movie with new eyes as they look back at what this movie helped start. Along the way they unpack a few slightly more than lukewarm takes:
- Is this the best comic book movie cast from top-to-bottom?
- Why is Cyclops overrated?
- Costumes: Awesome or eye-sore?
Even through all that one thing remains clear — two decades later, the film holds-up remarkably well. Now if only all the sequels could have followed suit … but that’s another topic for another day. Here’s to X-Men, because in many ways, it paved the way.
HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush
