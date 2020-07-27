WCP: Re-Visting ‘X-Men’

Mitchell Roush0


Has it been 20 years already?

Jake + Mitch re-visit the first X-Men movie with new eyes as they look back at what this movie helped start. Along the way they unpack a few slightly more than lukewarm takes:

  • Is this the best comic book movie cast from top-to-bottom?
  • Why is Cyclops overrated?
  • Costumes: Awesome or eye-sore?

Even through all that one thing remains clear — two decades later, the film holds-up remarkably well. Now if only all the sequels could have followed suit … but that’s another topic for another day. Here’s to X-Men, because in many ways, it paved the way.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:04 — 47.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

