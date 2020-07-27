GeekDad Daily Deal: Izzo Triple-Chip Chipping Net

Take a little time each day to improve at golf with today’s Daily Deal, Izzo Triple-Chip Chipping Net. With this easy to use pop-up net you can target your short game without having to race off to the club and back. Just practice your shots in any yard and get back to what you were working on. The net collapses to 11.5″ (29 cm) and is easy to stow with your golf supplies. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

