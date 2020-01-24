Mista Cookie Jar Celebrates MLK Day With Kindness

Mista Cookie Jar‘s new song “Kindness Is the Way” falls somewhere between rap and piano jazz. (CJ refers to this style as “soul jambalaya.”)

On this track—dropped symbolically on Dr. Martin Luther King Day and as the Senate began gearing up for a game of political Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots over the Trump presidency—that approachable style seems as appropriate as its timely message.

The world can be a cold place, but a friendly smile or warm embrace can make all the difference. The Cookie maestro takes his upbeat hip-hop lyrics and delivers them over a tinkling piano and midtempo drumbeat:

For our love love love to elevate, we gotta do whatever it takes. To the top top top you bet we’ll escalate each day, every day.

You can grab “Kindness Is the Way” from Mista Cookie Jar’s Bandcamp page as well as his website.

