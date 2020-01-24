Geek Daily Deals January 24, 2019: Get the Amazon eero Mesh Wifi System for $75 Off Today!

Cover your whole home with a glorious Wifi signal with Amazon’s entry into the mesh market; get the eero 3-node system for just $174 today!
Introducing Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router for whole-home coverage (3-pack)
- No more dead spots or buffering – An eero 3-pack replaces your router and offers whole-home coverage with up to 5,000 sq. ft. of fast, reliable WiFi.
- Seamless streaming – Get the most from your WiFi by streaming, gaming, and working from anywhere in your home.
- TrueMesh technology – eero intelligently routes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.
- Works with your internet service provider – eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.
- Gets better over time – Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure.
- Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup in less than 10 minutes and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.
- Easily expand your system – With cross-compatible hardware, you can add eero products as your needs change.
- Works with Alexa – With eero and an Alexa device (not included) you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important.
Get the 3-pack for just $174 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
