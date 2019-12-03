Geeky Gift Idea: Get a Weather Station



From a post I wrote four years ago:

I’ve been a weather geek since I was in elementary school. There was a point when I really wanted to be a TV weatherman when I grew up, and I learned the names of various cloud formations because they were cool (cirrus FTW!). Being a weather forecaster means you actually use SCIENCE to TELL THE FUTURE! For me, that was just magic. As I got older, I never lost that interest in meteorology (the study of weather, not meteors!), and over the years I’ve had one or two weather stations of various quality, none of which really delivered on the promise of really studying weather at home. So, when the folks at Davis Instruments, who are hard-core scientific reading instrument geeks themselves, contacted me about trying out one of their weather stations, I jumped as only 12-year-old me could.

Well, four years later, and the GeekDad HQ weather station is still alive and well, and online 24 hours a day, seven days a week!

Which brings me back to the folks at Davis Instruments who have updated both hardware and software since then, making it even easier to get your own personal weather station up and running and delivering live data to your portable device or the internet at large. They are running a bundled deal for the holidays that would make a great gift for the weather geek in your life (including you).

Bundle: Vantage Vue Sensor Suite, Console, WeatherLink Live, and FREE Pro Tier Upgrade

Over $95 savings: save $50 over buying separately and get a FREE Pro tier upgrade for one year, a $47 value. Want to get up and running with the best home weather station, plus automatic uploading to the WeatherLink Cloud? With this bundle, you’ll get full Vantage Vue weather station, a WeatherLink Live, and enjoy all the features of WeatherLink Pro tier. (No coupon code needed!) – The innovative fully-integrated, rugged Vantage Vue sensor suite is built to take all the weather your location can give. – Compact console is loaded with features, including a backlit LCD screen and glow-in-the-dark keypad that makes viewing weather data easy, day or night. – Bundled with WeatherLink Live, which lets you stream live weather data over Wi-Fi to the WeatherLink Cloud. The bundle goes for $595. Thanks to Davis Instruments for the technology behind the GeekDad HQ weather station!

