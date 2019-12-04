GeekDad Daily Deal: BentoStack

You really need a good place for all those doohickeys and whatnots that spark joy in your life. No I’m not talking about origami cranes or chop stick holders, I’m, talking about that Apple gear that‘s sitting at the bottom of your bag. With today’s Daily Deal, the BentoStack, you get a durable, nested, Japanese inspired system for holding all of that stuff you’ve invested so much Yen in. And, because it comes in five different colors your design choices don’t have to clash with your mindfulness. Choose from Navy, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Silver, and Pink. Click the link above to find out more.

