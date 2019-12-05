Jukebox for the Kiddos – It’s Jooki

Once kids realize that nearly every song ever created is available for streaming through speakers, every parent will get to hear their children’s favorites ad nauseam. Our solution was to provide them with their own speaker, connected to their own content (and preferably in their own room). Perfect for everyone to use (but designed for kids), Jooki is a portable, screen-free speaker (for music, stories, podcasts, etc.) that is for the entire family, including the youngest ones.

Instead of using a screen, kids use characters in the form of figurines to choose what music is played on Jooki — reducing screen time for the kids while they enjoy their music and stories. Users simply create playlists using the using the Jooki app on your smartphone or computer; which also offers smart parental controls, such as turning it off at bedtime.

The content is either streamed over WiFi (either Spotify or internet radio) or from files stored locally on an SD card. The playlists are then linked (via the app) with any of the cool Jooki figurines; once the figurine is placed on Jooki, the song or story automatically starts to play. Additional figurines can be purchased for creating more playlists.

Designed to be kid-proof, Jooki is rugged, and completely portable with a solid strap (so the kids can take the party wherever they go). Jooki is splashproof also, letting it safely venture outdoors or into the bathroom.

We were given our own Jooki for the purpose of this review, and the kids haven’t stopped the music since we started the review (on the plus side, they’re fans of 80’s rock, so there’s that). You can let the music free in your home with your own Jooki from Amazon (direct Amazon Affiliate link).

