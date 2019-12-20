‘D&D’ Actual Play | The Star Engine | Episode 19

Posted on by •

“If you were once mortal, then you are not a God.”

The Star Engine: Episode 19

The penultimate episode of season one. Dungeons & Dragons in its purest form: dungeons, poltergeists, darkmantles, roleplay, flashbacks, gods, plot twists, natural twenties, cliffhangers, and, of course, 1s… there are always 1s.

Episode 19 of The Star Engine:

Watch the season finale of The Star Engine – Tuesday, 7th January on twitch.tv/geekfamilynetwork.

Join live:

11:30 PST (West Coast USA)

14:30 EST (East Coast USA)

19:30 GMT (UK)

Binge the complete season of The Star Engine, on YouTube.

Last week’s episode.

