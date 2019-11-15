Radio Free Hipster Ep. 100: Double-Triple

Celebrate the significance of a totally arbitrary number with Glenn Case, Shael Riley, Rai Kamishiro, and me, your humble host.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 100 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Thanks for joining me on this continuing musical adventure!

00:44 Glenn Case – “Should’ve Known Better”

04:46 Talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting”

06:40 Metaforce – “In the Rain” (content warning)

09:41 OceansAndrew – “Full Sleeve (InK Me uP)”

12:46 Optimus Rhyme – “Autobeat Airbus”

15:44 Disfunctional DJ – “You’re the One That I Want in the Next Episode”

19:34 More talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting”

20:28 Rai Kamishiro – “Shinjuku Holocaust”

24:23 rap legend Jesse Dangerously – “Jessica (feat. Cutesylvania & More or Les)” (content warning)

28:25 Ultraklystron – “Rapid Eye”

30:22 Kill_mR_DJ – “Because the Nights Are Rewired”

33:55 Even more talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting”

36:21 Shael Riley – “Movin’ Out”

