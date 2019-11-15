Radio Free Hipster Ep. 100: Double-Triple

Posted on by 0 Comments

Radio Free Hipster

Celebrate the significance of a totally arbitrary number with Glenn Case, Shael Riley, Rai Kamishiro, and me, your humble host.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 100 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Thanks for joining me on this continuing musical adventure!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:12 — 56.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

00:44 Glenn Case – “Should’ve Known Better
04:46 Talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting
06:40 Metaforce – “In the Rain” (content warning)
09:41 OceansAndrew – “Full Sleeve (InK Me uP)
12:46 Optimus Rhyme – “Autobeat Airbus”
15:44 Disfunctional DJ – “You’re the One That I Want in the Next Episode
19:34 More talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting”
20:28 Rai Kamishiro – “Shinjuku Holocaust
24:23 rap legend Jesse Dangerously – “Jessica (feat. Cutesylvania & More or Les)” (content warning)
28:25 Ultraklystron – “Rapid Eye”
30:22 Kill_mR_DJ – “Because the Nights Are Rewired
33:55 Even more talking / Danny Madigan – “Waiting”
36:21 Shael Riley – “Movin’ Out”

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!