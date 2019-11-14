GeekDad Daily Deal: BlanQuil Basic Weighted Blanket

It might seem counter-intuitive, but adding weight to your blanket actually helps you sleep better. Today’s Daily Deal, the BlanQuil Basic Weighted Blanket, uses tiny glass beads to give you the feeling of being hugged or cuddled while you sleep. And the soothing and calming effects can help with stress and anxiety, too. Choose from gray or navy blankets in 12 lb. (5.4 kg) or 15 lb. (6.8 kg) weights. For more details click the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!