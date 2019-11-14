Geek Daily Deals November 14, 2019: Get a Flush-Mount USB 3.0 12V Plug for Just $9 Today With Our Secret Code!

Perfect stocking stuffer for your gadget geeks: get this flush-mount 12v USB 3.0 charging plug for just $9 today with our secret code!
AUKEY Car Charger, Flush Fit Quick Charge 3.0 Port:
- Compact Car Charger: Turn an unused car 12V/24V power outlet into a powerful Quick Charge 3.0 port that fits flush to the edge of the outlet
- Quick Charge 3.0: Charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
- Charging Compatibility: Compatible with all USB-powered devices including Android and Apple phones & tablets
- Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY CC-T13 USB Car Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
Get one (or more!) for just $9 today when you use code 8UZBFSI8 at checkout!
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
