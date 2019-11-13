Geek Daily Deals November 13, 2019: Get a 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet Set for Just $35 Today!

Cooking geeks rejoice! Get this excellent 3-pan cast iron skillet set and cook everything – even pizza – for just $35 today!
We’ve been making pizza at home with store-bought fresh dough for a while, and while it’s been good, it’s never been perfect. We’ve used a pizza stone, but still found it hard to get a decently-crispy crust, and sliding the uncooked pizza with toppings on it onto the stone has been a challenge. But the other night, based on a video we saw, we tried cooking our pizza in our big cast iron skillet, and it was amazing! Pre-heat the skillet in the oven to 500 degrees, then pull it out and put it on a heat-safe surface. Put 3tb of olive oil in it, and coat the bottom (careful of the hot pan!). Then slide your rolled dough into the pan, where it starts pre-cooking right away. Add your toppings, and then return it to the oven for the suggested cooking time (8-12 minutes, usually). You’ll get a perfectly-cooked crust, and one super-tasty pizza!
Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 3-Piece Chef Set (8-Inch, 10-Inch, 12-Inch) Oven Safe Cookware – 3 Heat-Resistant Holders :
- PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – These cast iron skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.
- TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!
- SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.
- EASY TO CLEAN & MAINTAIN – Cast iron cookware should be hand washed with warm water and restored with natural oils; that means no soap or dishwasher use.
- 1 YEAR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – Every Cuisinel product is backed by a 1-year, no-hassle guarantee to ensure your total satisfaction. Purchase risk free!
Get the set for just $35 today!
