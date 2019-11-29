Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for Week 48 of 2019

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 29, 2019. With most US manufacturers having a short week and gearing up for the holidays, it’s a pretty slow news week.

Gaming News

GeekDads Jonathan Liu and Will James and I spent the weekend playing games, more games, and still more games, all with the goal of picking out Game of the Year. Watch GeekDad.com next week for the announcement of the winner!

Today is of course Black Friday, which means lots of sales on all kinds of things, including board games. Of course, your first option should be to support your friendly local game store, but if they don’t have that perfect game for that special someone on your list, you can find deals from lots of places, including Cool Stuff Inc and Miniature Market. Amazon will almost certainly have games on sale as well, but unfortunately, they list games in the “Toys and Games” category, so you have to dig through lots of Barbies and superheroes and other stuff to find the games.

Many publishers are running sales as well, including Asmodee, GateKeeper, Army Painter, Ares, Renegade, and River Horse. I’m sure there are others as well, so if you know of a publisher who has a sale that I didn’t list, please let us know in the comments.

It’s easy to troll to Monopoly, and now even Hasbro is joining the fray with the release of Monopoly: Longest Game Ever. The game, uh, features a single dice, a board that requires players to travel through twice as many properties, and a new end condition: this one doesn’t end with everyone bankrupt, but instead requires that a single-player acquire every property.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Cartographers, Point Salad, The Quacks of Quedlinburg (the featured image this week), Stool Pigeon, Tiny Epic Mechs, Tiny Towns, Endeavor: Age of Sail, Mapmaker, Planet, The Primary, Vast: The Mysterious Manor, and Wingspan.

Sarah Pinault played Monopoly Gamer Sonic the Hedgehog, Munchkin, Furry Foodies, The Enchanted Forest, Shadows in the Forest, Geek Out Disney, and Tsuro.

Michael Pistiolas played Massive Darkness, Zoowaboo, and Mmm!

Jonathan Liu played 5-Minute Mystery, Cartographers, Point Salad, The Quacks of Quedlinburg, Stool Pigeon, Tiny Epic Mechs, Tiny Towns, Endeavor: Age of Sail, Mapmaker, Planet, The Primary, Shake Up, Tapestry, The Taverns of Tiefenthal, Vast: The Mysterious Manor, Wingspan, and Slip Strike.

Robin Brooks played Block Happy, and Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

I played 5-Minute Mystery, Cartographers, Point Salad, The Quacks of Quedlinburg, Stool Pigeon, Tiny Epic Mechs, Tiny Towns, Endeavor: Age of Sail, Mapmaker, Planet, The Primary, The Taverns of Tiefenthal, Vast: The Mysterious Manor, Wingspan, and Slip Strike.

