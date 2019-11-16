Preview – ‘Wonder Woman: Dead Earth’ #1

The Black Label line has found great success with dark alternate futures for popular DC icons, starting with the megawatt reunion of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for Batman: Last Knight on Earth. Now it’s Wonder Woman’s turn in the spotlight, and she gets her own apocalypse told by one of the boldest talents in comics. Writer/Artist Daniel Warren Johnson, fresh off a pair of Image Comics triumphs in Extremity and Murder Falcon, spearheads this four-part prestige format miniseries that finds Wonder Woman as the last superhero alive in a dark future.

DC Comics has provided us with the cover and eight pages from the first issue. Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1 will be released on December 18th, 2019, and you can find the official preview text and images below.

——-

“It feels like a god alone, unsure of her steps, trying to find her way in a new world, which feels like an old myth in some way.” –Daniel Warren Johnson

Princess Diana of Themyscira left paradise to save Man’s World from itself. She failed. Trapped alone in a grim future after a centuries-long sleep, Diana must protect the last human city from titanic monsters while uncovering its secret of this dead Earth—and how she may be responsible for it.

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson with colors by Mike Spicer and lettering by Rus Wooton, is a four-part 48-page prestige format series that will debut December 18th, 2019, releasing every other month following. Johnson and Spicer will also provide covers and variant covers for each issue. Wonder Woman: Dead Earth will carry an Ages 17+ content descriptor (for mature readers) and will retail for $6.99.

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1 (of 4)

Written by Daniel Warren Johnson

Interior, Cover and Variant Cover artwork by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Matt Spicer

Lettering by Rus Wooton

DC BLACK LABEL – PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT – APPROX. 8.5″ x 10.875″

In Shops: Dec 18, 2019

Final Orders Due: Nov 18, 2019

SRP: $6.99

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!