GeekDad Daily Deal: The DIY Drone Builder Kit

Today’s Daily Deal, the DIY Drone Builder Kit, comes with everything you need to assemble this lightweight quadcopter. You get the hub, arms, motors, and onboard camera. Then, after you download the free mobile app, you can control and maneuver your new creation all over the yard or neighborhood. Just avoid terrorizing the family pet, okay? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

