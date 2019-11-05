Playmobil Playroom: Christmas Bakery

Welcome to the Playmobil Playroom, where we take a monthly peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil’s Christmas Bakery is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with your kids, especially if they love Playmobil and baked goods. And honestly, how many of us, adult or kid, don’t enjoy a baked good?

Here’s our unboxing video:

Specs:

Product Number: 9493

Number of pieces: 128

Number of figures: 1 adult, 2 elves, and 2 cats

Extras required: None for the set itself, but cookie making supplies if you want to use the cookie cutters and stamp!

Ease of Build:

On a scale of 1-5, this set is a 2. The bakery assembles pretty quickly and with minimal effort, all of the stickers are simple placement, and the majority of the parts in this set are accessories that just get placed and played with wherever!

Coolest Features:

Cookie Cutters! My kids loved the fact that the roof top decorations and chimney were real cookie cutters and a stamp. We’ll be making some cookies very shortly.

The slide for the baked goods from the oven is a fun little gimmick (even if impractical in real life) that my kids loved.

Cats. My kids are cat people (I’m a dog person) and they loved the two cats.

Playability:

Even though this set is a bit smaller than the ones I’ve reviewed lately, there is still quite a bit of playability here, especially with the ability to use part of the set for making real cookies. Or even, as my daughter pointed out, for cutting Play-Doh! My kids both love helping in the kitchen so that definitely made this a great set for them as they enjoyed pretending to help Santa and the elves make cookies, fudge, and cinnamon rolls.

(Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.)

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!