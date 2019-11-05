Geek Daily Deals November 5, 2019: Classic Stanley Vacuum Bottle for $14; Lunchbox for Just $26; Camping Gear on Sale Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 110519 stanley lunchbox camping gearEat lunch or go camping in style with these classic Stanley products, including the Classic Lunchbox for Just $26 today!

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle:

  • 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; naturally BPA-free
  • Insulated lid doubles as 8oz/236mL cup
  • Leak proof and fully packable. Dimensions- 3.80 L x 4.50 W x 14.25 H inches
  • Lifetime Warranty

Get one for just $14 today!

Stanley Classic Lunch Box:

  • Large capacity lunch box holds a hearty lunch
  • 0.6mm spcd steel for superior durability
  • Domed top + metal bracket keep Stanley vacuum bottle or mug nested in lid
  • Sturdy latches and hinges for added durability
  • Lifetime warranty

Get one for just $26 today!

Stanley Base Camp Cook Set for Four:

  • Scratch resistant, rustproof 18/8 Stainless Steel pot + vented lid are durable and BPA free
  • Multi-layer base on frying pan creates even heating
  • Prep kit brings the ease of indoor cooking outdoors
  • Silicone trivet protects table surfaces
  • Dish drying rack facilitates draining and drying after washing

Get one for just $47 today!

See all the Stanley deals!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!