Kickstarter Alert: ‘The Sasquatch Before Christmas’

This post is sponsored by The Sasquatch Before Christmas.

Christmas is a time for family togetherness and storytelling, a time for merriment and mirth, a time for man-eating cryptids and Constitutionally-protected parody literature. (Well, I mean, that’s how my family does it. No judgment here.)

Arriving just in time for this blessed season, The Sasquatch Before Christmas is a holiday tale for the ages. Written by Nathan G. Lee and illustrated by James Allen, the only picture-book with a ravenous, rampaging Sasquatch is now seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Combining the delicate, lyrical meter of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” (more commonly known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas“) and the rich palette of nerdy fantasy art, The Sasquatch Before Christmas is a darkly funny take on the Christmas classic. Pitting eight hunters against our titular skunk-ape on one magical, snowy eve, it promises thrills, chills, laughs, and, Nathan assures us, “something for almost the entire family.”

Publisher Mascot Books has already accepted the project for publication, and your Kickstarter contributions will go towards completing the title’s 14 full-spread illustrations and funding the initial print run. You can receive a hardcover copy of The Sasquatch Before Christmas at the $20 backer level, with higher tiers offering postcards, art prints, and even signed copies and merchandise.

As a hairy forest creature myself, I can’t wait to experience The Sasquatch Before Christmas in its full glory when the rewards ship in advance of next Christmas season. If you’re looking for a fun, funny, furry holiday story, I suggest you take a moment to check out the Kickstarter and contribute if you can.

