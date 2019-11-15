GeekDad Unboxing: A Look at the Google Stadia Founder’s Edition



One of the coolest things about receiving special media kits—other than, you know, getting new stuff early—is the ability to share a look inside with curious readers. Today I’ll be cracking open my recently-received Google Stadia Founder’s Edition review bundle.

What Is Stadia

Set for release next week (on November 19), Google’s Stadia service seeks to bring cloud gaming to the masses. Promising the full 4K experience on your television, as well as support for laptop, desktop, and even Pixel smartphone play, this is exactly the kind of cross-screen gaming environment that only Google could provide.

What Games Can I Play on Stadia

The Stadia launch day lineup consists of 12 carefully curated games, with 14 more available by year’s end. Day one titles include:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

A Look Inside

Google was kind enough to send me a special Stadia Founder’s Edition review bundle to test drive the service, and while I can’t share my full thoughts until next week, I can give you a look at the included hardware.

But Wait—There’s More

My Stadia Founder’s Edition also includes a few things not pictures in the box, virtual perks for the proverbial founders’ circle. These include a three-month Buddy Pass to give to a friend, a special Founder’s Badge for my profile, and the ability to select an early username. It also includes three free months of Stadia Pro, which offers members regularly released free games (starting with Destiny 2: The Collection) and exclusive discounts on select purchases.

Get the Premiere Edition

While the Stadia Founder’s Edition is currently sold out at the Google Store, you still have time to pick up the similar Stadia Premiere Edition. At $129, this edition includes the same Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro, but substitutes a standard Clearly White controller for the Founder’s Edition exclusive Night Blue and lacks the early perks like the Founder’s Badge.

Stay tuned to GeekDad for more Stadia coverage.

Review materials provided by Google via Zebra Partners. All opinions are my own.

