Geek Daily Deals November 27, 2019: 2-Pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for Just $20

Posted on by 0 Comments

Just $10 a plug today for these super-useful Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google devices! Perfect stocking stuffers!

TP-Link HS103P2 10 Amp Mini Smart Plug 12 Amp & Reliable Wifi Connection, Compact Design, No Hub Required, Works With Alexa Echo & Google Assistant, 2-Pack:

  • Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)
  • Voice control: Works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
  • Easy control: Control light duty plug in electronics with loads up to (ie; Lamps, tvs, stereos, etc)
  • Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button
  • Note: 2 pack includes two (2) smart plugs; Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz wifi network connection

Get the 2-pack today for just $20!!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!