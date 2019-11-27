2019 GeekDad Holiday Gift Guide: Black Friday / Cyber Monday

‘Tis the season for a deal. Here are a few we plan to take advantage of this year.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Suggested By: Z.
Mfg: Nintendo
Price: $299.99
Purchase: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
As far as I’m concerned, the Nintendo Switch Lite has already won Christmas, but for first-time Switch-buying households, a compelling case can be made for picking up the original Switch console instead. In fact, there’s never been a better time to do so! The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is especially enticing at a Black Friday price of $299.99. That basically means you’re getting spectacular kart racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free. And in case you’re wondering what to do with the cash you saved, Nintendo has also slashed the prices of Switch standouts like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2 to $39.99— a $20 savings per game. For more information (not to mention more deals) check out Nintendo’s own holiday gift guide.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Suggested By: Z.
Mfg: Amazon
Price: $24.99
Purchase: Fire TV Stick 4K
If there’s one Black Friday deal I am willing to stay up for, it’s on Amazon’s own smart product line. Specifically, I’m planning to replace our beloved but beleaguered first-generation Amazon Fire TV with the shiny new Fire TV Stick 4K. Not only does this diminutive device support 4K Ultra HD streaming and come with its own Alexa Voice Remote, but its ample 8GB storage capacity also has plenty of room for all the games and apps we’ve come to rely on. Plus, at a Black Friday price of just $24.99, it’s literally half-off!
Happy Planner
Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan
Mfg: Happy Planner
Price: Varies
Purchase: Happy Planner
The Happy Planner Be Happy Box x The Social Type – Featuring Olive & June
This special Happy Planner box will launch on Black Friday at 20% off retail price ($49.99) and will include an exclusive set of nail stickers, inspirational goodies, a planner, notepad, and more to shine on in 2020.
Happy Planner makes something for all types of planners whether you like filling out a planner alone or decorate and embellish it with stickers and fun stuff. Dakster likes the mini planner because it fits in her bag easily and likes how customizable Happy Planners are.
iBi – The Smart Photo Manager
Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan
Mfg: ScanDisk
Price: $99 (normally $120)
Purchase: iBi – The Smart Photo Manager
iBi is the smart photo manager that lets you back up your photos to its 1tb drive. Install the app on your phone or your mac or pc and just drag and drop your photos right to the drive or you can upload them via USB. Share the drive with your friends and family and let them have their own private or public albums to keep all your memories backed up in one place.
Billythebrick Cosplay
Suggested By: Will James
Mfg: Billythebrick Cosplay
Price: 1-400
Purchase: Billythebrick Cosplay
Billythebrick Cosplay has a 25% off everything sale. This shop, run by one of our own GeekDad writers, is great for getting templates, patterns, 3D and resin prop kits, and even fully finished props for your costuming or display needs!
The Feathered Hart costume patterns
Suggested By: Will James
Mfg: The Feathered Hart
Price: 1-100
Purchase: The Feathered Hart costume patterns
The Feathered Hart makes amazing patterns and templates for cosplay armor and costumes like Wonder Woman and Valkyrie. Her Black Friday sale runs through Monday and gets you 50% off all patterns!
Charmin Forever Roll’s BOGO deal
Suggested By: Anton
Mfg: Charmin
Price: $30
Purchase: Charmin Forever Roll’s BOGO deal
Two for one deal on the Charmin Forever Roll Starter Kit. Share with a friend, or keep them both for yourself. Add two kits to your cart and then use code charmingifts19 to get the 2nd one free. With its 12 inch rolls of paper you can enjoy the go, forever.
TCL 55″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
Suggested By: Anton
Mfg: TCL
Price: $399
Purchase: TCL 55″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
Get a 55 inch HDR TV with built-in Roku for just $400! Smaller TVs are also on sale this week if you’d rather spend less or don’t have room for a large TV.
Mensa Store, Open to the Public!
Suggested By: Jenny
Mfg: Mensa
Price: Varies
Purchase: Mensa Store, Open to the Public!
The Mensa Store is now open to the public and is filled with nerdy apparel and gear! And for Black Friday, buyers can get 10% off their purchase from Friday, November 29, through Monday, December 2. Get your nerd on.
$20 off SCUF Vantage 2 Gaming Controller
Suggested By: Anton
Mfg: SCUF Gaming
Price: $179
Purchase:
SCUF Vantage 2 For PS4
Available now through the weekend. I’ve spend a few dozen hours on this controller and love it. I’ll provide a full review after the holidays, but for now I can say it feels durable and accurate, and is my favorite controller.