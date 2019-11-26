Geek Daily Deals November 26, 2019: Aukey Lightning Deals Today – 20,000mAh for $24; Dual Port 12V Charger for $13

Geek Daily Deals 112619 aukey chargersPre-Back Friday lightning deals from Aukey; get a 20,000mAh battery for just $24, and the 12V dual-port charger for just $13!

AUKEY Quick Charge 2.0 Power Bank 20000mAh with 20 cm Micro USB Cable, Battery Pack:

  • 20000mAh Portable Battery – Fully charge your iPhone 7 6.5 times, or a Galaxy S7 Edge 3.5 times, or a Nexus 6P 3.5 times, or a 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1.5 times
  • Quick Charge 2.0 – Charge compatible devices up to 75% faster than conventional charging
  • Adaptively charges all 5V USB powered devices including Android and Apple devices at up to 2.4A
  • Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • Package Contents: AUKEY 20000mAh Power Bank, Micro USB Cable, User Manual, 24 Month Warranty

Lightning deal happens between 10:15am and 4:15pm PST today – just $24!

 

AUKEY QC 3.0 Car Charger, Dual Ports 18W Quick Charge Qualcomm Certified 36W in Total:

  • Quick Charge 3.0: Charges 2 compatible devices simultaneously up to 4 times faster than conventional charging ( Fast Charge is not supported on the Google Pixel/XL and Google Pixel 2/XL. To fast charge Google Pixels, see this item: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079MWXSS8)
  • Optimal Charging: Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports with AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology
  • Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all USB-powered devices including Quick Charge 2.0 and Apple phones & tablets
  • EntireProtect: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • Package Contents: AUKEY CC-T8 Car Charger, User Manual

Lightning deal happens between 11:40am and 5:40pm PST today – just $13!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

