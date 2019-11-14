Geek Daily Deals November 14, 2019: Get a Flush-Mount USB 3.0 12V Plug for Just $9 Today With Our Secret Code!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 111419 aukey 12v usb plugPerfect stocking stuffer for your gadget geeks: get this flush-mount 12v USB 3.0 charging plug for just $9 today with our secret code!

AUKEY Car Charger, Flush Fit Quick Charge 3.0 Port:

  • Compact Car Charger: Turn an unused car 12V/24V power outlet into a powerful Quick Charge 3.0 port that fits flush to the edge of the outlet
  • Quick Charge 3.0: Charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
  • Charging Compatibility: Compatible with all USB-powered devices including Android and Apple phones & tablets
  • Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • Package Contents: AUKEY CC-T13 USB Car Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one (or more!) for just $9 today when you use code 8UZBFSI8 at checkout!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!