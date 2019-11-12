Geek Daily Deals November 12, 2019: 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger for Just $16 Today With Our Secret Code!

Keep all your mobile devices charging at max efficiency at the same time, with this 6-port 60w wall charger for $16 today with secret code!
AUKEY USB Wall Charger 6 Port 60W, Multi Port Desktop USB Charging Station:
- Powerful Charging Station: Plug six USB-powered devices in at once and charge them simultaneously at full speed
- AiPower Charging Technology: Adaptively charge all 5V USB devices (including Android and Apple) at up to 2.4A (12A total output)
- Compact & Convenient: The multiport USB charger packs 60W of power in a matte-black, travel-friendly design for device charging at home, in the office, or on-the-go
- Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY PA-U46 6-Port Desktop Charging Station, Power Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
Get one for just $16 today when you use secret code PWZVRDTO!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.