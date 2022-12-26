GeekDad Daily Deal: Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

If you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, then you may want to make your own with today’s Daily Deal: Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle. This 3D printer gives kids of all ages the chance to print all sorts of fun items. Make up to 100-300 toys with the eight colored, non-toxic and biodegradable spools of “printer food” that come in the starter kit. Use an existing design from their large catalog items or print your own masterpiece using its companion app. It’s all up to you—unlike some of those things you got under the tree. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



