Ever Wanted a 7-Inch Tall LEGO Minifigure? Now’s Your Chance

LEGO has just launched a new line of items called LEGO Originals, the first of which is a bit… different. The LEGO Originals Wooden Minifigure is the debut product on the line, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

The new LEGO Originals Wooden Minifigure would be a great decoration, table centerpiece, mascot, doll, or even life companion. Made of FSC-certified oak with some functional plastic hands, this brand new version of the beloved minifigure is a 5:1 scale (five times the size of a regular minifigure), and you can dress it up however you like. Or paint it. Or modify it. Or place it in perilous situations. Whatever you like.

If I can get my hands on one, I plan to change its outfit to suit the season or holiday with my mad crochet and sewing skillz.

Available on November 3rd, this gorgeously nerdy figure will measure 7″ tall and comes with a 28-page booklet describing the story and history of the LEGO minifigure, whose anniversary we recently celebrated. The booklet will also contain some inspirational images to help you brainstorm ideas for dressing it up or decorating it, along with instructions for building five items to use with this not-so-minifigure, out of the included LEGO bricks. LEGO is encouraging people to make these figures their own, customizing in any way they see fit.

Some people may not know that the original LEGO toys were made of wood, and this wooden minifigure pays homage to that.

Retailing for $119.99, this is no impulse buy, but it’s a perfect bit of home decor for any nerdy household. If this is an indication of what’s to come, I can’t wait to see what else the LEGO Originals folks come up with. Once again, LEGO expands on what its brand includes.

