GeekDad Daily Deal: ‘Tempest’ x Replicade 1:6 Scale Playable Arcade Machine

You’ve heard of mini-golf. Well, today’s Daily Deal is a mini-arcade. The Tempest x Replicade 1:6 Scale Playable Arcade Machine is a shrunken version of the Tempest that you pumped all of those quarters into as a kid. It makes a great nostalgic gift for any grown-up kid in your life. And, luckily, they won’t have to fill it with 1:6 sized quarters to get past that really hard level this time. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

