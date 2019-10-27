Celebrate Halloween With Play Nintendo

Reading Time: 1 minute



With Halloween just around the corner, Nintendo of America has kicked the good-natured spookiness into high gear. Not only do we have a special Halloween Tour event now available in free-to-play smartphone racer Mario Kart Tour and another stellar entry in the Luigi’s Mansion series arriving on the Nintendo Switch later this week, the family-friendly Play Nintendo portal has also recently been re-skinned in all its Halloween finery.

There you’ll find interactive puzzles and quizzes, printable jack-o-lantern stencils and masks (Gooigi is presently getting all the press, but don’t overlook Yo-kai Watch 2‘s Darknyan and Animal Crossing: New Leaf‘s own Czar of Halloween, Jack), and even a special print-and-play scene straight out of Luigi’s Mansion 3!

In short, if you’re looking for arts, crafts, and online activities to share with even the most timid trick-or-treaters, look no further than play.nintendo.com.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!