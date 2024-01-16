Review – Green Lantern: War Journal #5 – The Long Goodbye

Green Lantern: War Journal #5 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Writer; Montos, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This is currently PKJ’s only book at DC now that he’s brought the curtain down on his Action run, but I’m guessing it’s just the beginning of a much bigger plan he has coming. If this book is any indication, anything he touches will likely be gold. John has been barely holding off the infection of the Radiant Dead, and is trying to track down the vicious interdimensional attackers before they gain a foothold in his world. But as he and Lantern Shepherd prepare for what could be their final mission, he has a much more personal mission to attend to—caring for his elderly mother, who was injured in an attack and is starting to become more lucid. These scenes are incredibly powerful, and will be rather hard to watch for anyone who has experienced a parent’s decline. You can quibble with how John handles things, but Johnson does an amazing job of conveying his love for his mother.

But as human as these scenes are, what lurks at the core of this story is anything but. Ever since the Radiant Dead made their entry into this universe, they’ve been a corrupting force, and now they have a twisted former Lantern as their ringleader. But the other Lanterns—brutish enforcers of the United Planets—don’t know this. They come after John, believing him responsible for the death of their comrade—and blunder right into a trap set by him. Montos, an artist I wasn’t too familiar with before reading this series, is doing an incredible job of building tension and creating a story that feels equal parts horror and sci-fi. I was under the impression that this series was a miniseries, but it seems to have been extended with a second arc beginning in March. John’s journey here has been fascinating, and it’s great to see this popular Lantern finally get a solo spotlight for the first time since his ’90s series.

