‘A Real Bug’s Life’ Comes to Disney+

Over a quarter of a century ago, in 1998, Pixar Animation Studios produced its second full length animated film for Walt Disney Pictures. Following on the success of Toy Story, Pixar left Andy’s room of toys and brought audiences down to ground level–literally. A Bug’s Life was the story of a colony of ants who resist against a gang of grasshoppers who take some of their food each year before winter. The movie was a big success and even inspired its own- themed land at Disney’s California Adventure park in Anaheim, California. While the story of A Bug’s Life was fictional, it did provide audiences with an insect-sized view of the world. Now National Geographic has produced a new series about the actual world of living insects in A Real Bug’s Life which streams on Disney+.

What Is A Real Bug’s Life?

A Real Bug’s Life is a real life documentary series taking viewers on an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The series uses new developments in filming technology to show insects as they have never before been shown. Narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, this family-friendly series shows that A Real Bug’s Life can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film. A Real Bug’s Life was produced for National Geographic by Plimsol Productions with Tom Hugh-Jones, Martha Holmes, and Grant Mansfield as executive producers and Helen Williamson and Bill Markham as series producers. The series premieres on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, January 24th. Let’s take a look at the five episodes in this series.

‘The Big City’ (New York)

The Big City bustles with humanity… but it’s also home to some of the most daring bugs on the planet. Join a male jumping spider as he battles for real-estate; a voracious fly as it dodges death, and the cockroaches that emerge from a secret “bugway” under cover of darkness. In the concrete jungle, only the streetwise can hustle a living.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (Costa Rica)

In the rainforest of Latin America, two tiny, newly hatched bugs — a brilliant orchid bee and a leafcutter ant — strike out into a bewildering world. There are more bug species here than anywhere else on Earth, each with an important role to play. These two newbies must quickly figure out how to fit in and survive on their first day on the job.

‘Braving the Backyard’ (Texas)

It’s spring in a Texan backyard, and a new family is moving in. As they put their stamp on the place, a baby Texas unicorn mantis struggles to come of age in her brand-new world, a colony of invasive fire ants have their survival skills pushed to the limit, and a jet-setting monarch butterfly searches for a lifeline on her mammoth migration north. This is the story of bugs surviving and thriving in one of the most unpredictable places

‘Land of Giants‘ (African Savanna)

The African savanna is famous for its large animals — but their presence makes it a challenging place for tiny bugs to survive. A newly emerged dung beetle and an aging acacia ant face huge obstacles as they battle to feed themselves and look after their families. Both have adopted remarkable skills to survive in this land of giants.

‘The Busy Farm‘ (Britain)

Spring has sprung on an old British farm. A queen bumblebee emerges from hibernation with one goal: to raise a royal family. Like many of the bugs here, they are part of a secret workforce helping the farmer, but not all are so welcome. Doodlebugs munch on roots, and aphids invade the vegetable garden. Can ladybug assassins come to the rescue before it’s too late?

Why You Should See A Real Bug’s Life

I have really enjoyed watching the many nature documentaries produced by National Geographic for Disney+ and A Real Bug’s Life is no exception. I like how each episode not only focuses on a certain type of environment, but also follows a few individual insects with a story of their life and the other animals and insects with which they interact. These stories really pull you into the show and the narration by Awkwafina further adds to the entertainment. As with many shows by National Geographic, the photography and cinematography are superb. However, instead of wide angle views of landscapes or telephoto shots of distant wildlife, the new technology used for A Real Bug’s Life provides an incredible view of tiny insects down at their level–call it a bug-‘s eye view of the world. While some episodes show how human’s affect the insect world, there are also parts which illustrate the impact insects have on humans and other non-insect creatures. For example, aphids and doodlebugs can destroy gardens or farmers crops or fire ants which seem to be attracted to electricity can short out a circuit box. I had the opportunity to preview all five episodes of the series and as soon as I finished one, I immediately started the next one. Not only was I entertained, but I was also educated at the same time. I have shown other National Geographic documentaries to my science classes when they can enrich the curriculum and the students enjoy them. I will definitely show some of the episodes from A Real Bug’s Life when we get to the unit on insects. After reviewing these episodes, I highly recommend A Real Bug’s Life as a great series to watch for the entire family.

Be sure to watch A Real Bug’s Life when it streams on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, January 24th.

Here is a trailer for the series.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

