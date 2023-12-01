Playmobil Playland: Double Advent Calendar Countdown to Christmas!

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Every year we get our kids advent calendars because they love getting a small gift every day of December leading up to Christmas. This year we received two new Playmobil advent calendars to continue our tradition—Princess Magic Advent Calendar and Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Sleigh Ride. This review isn’t as in-depth as our usual Playmobil coverage—only because we haven’t started them yet—but we are very excited for December 1st!

Specs

Princess Magic Advent Calendar

Product Number: 71348

Number of pieces: 83

Number of figures: 3 figures plus snowman and pegasus

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Sleigh Ride

Product Number: 71345

Number of pieces: 68

Number of figures: 1 figure, 1 snowman, and lots of animals!

Both sets show all of the included daily pieces on the external box but have an internal box with typical randomized 1-24 numbered doors to keep each day’s gift a secret from the kiddos, so make sure you open the external box and hide it away if you want to keep the surprise! Both sets also include a playset area made of cardboard to build and set up for the daily pieces to inhabit once December arrives.

The Princess Magic Advent Calendar has two special features worth mentioning. The first is that each figure includes a dancing and spinning stand—they sort of remind me of weeble wobbles—allowing the figures to be spun around like a top. The second is that the calendar includes a bracelet and charms that get collected along the way. They double as decorations for the playset, but at the end of the calendar, you’ll also have a wearable charm bracelet!

The Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Sleigh Ride actually has a two-part cardboard display—the barn and a Christmas tree. I personally love this set because of all of the animals it includes. Also, all of the Playmobil Horses of Waterfall sets, this advent calendar included, are made from 80% or more recycled and bio-based materials than the average Playmobil set. I sincerely hope that Playmobil moves all of its products in this direction.

Disclosure: These Playmobil sets were provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

