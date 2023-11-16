All Aboard for the LEGO Orient Express!

It was known as a “rolling palace.” The Orient Express was the world’s first international luxury train, carrying thousands of passengers across Europe to Istanbul from 1883 to 1977.

Marking the 140th anniversary of the train, this new LEGO set has 2, 540 pieces, and includes such features as the main locomotive, tender, dining cars, and sleeping cars. There are removable roofs to allow access to the detailed interiors. 8 LEGO minifigures are included: the conductor, a chef, staff, and a variety of passengers. Decorations of the destinations visited by the train’s original route are visible across the set.

The LEGO Orient Express was designed by 27-year old Paris-based LEGO fan Thomas Lajon, as part of the LEGO Ideas programme. LEGO fans submit their concepts to LEGO Ideas, and if 10,000 vote for their concept, it gets turned into a real set.

The LEGO Ideas Orient Express Set is available starting December 1st at LEGO Stores and at the LEGO webstore. It is priced at $299.99.

