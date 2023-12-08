Logitech Holiday Tech Review Roundup

Logitech has long been associated with all sorts of great tech devices for use in both work and play. Recently, they sent me a few items to take a look at for this holiday season. Read on to see my thoughts on each.

UE FITS Earbuds

One of Logitech’s brands is Ultimate Ears, which unsurprisingly specializes in audio devices. UE FITS are billed as “the world’s most comfortable earbuds,” and for a very good reason: they are custom-fitted to your ears. And no, this doesn’t involve going into a store for a fitting or mailing off a plaster cast of your ears. Instead, they use Lightform Technology to mold the silicone earpieces to the shape of your ear canal.

Here are their features:

Custom-fit to your ears via patented Lightform Technology

20-hour playtime

Passive noise isolation

Sweat-resistant

Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant

Bluetooth 5 for hands-free calling

When you remove the UE FITS from their seal, you can see that they have a much different look from most earbuds.

In order to fit the earbuds to your ears, you first download the UE FITS app. The app not only allows you to make adjustments to the audio performance of the earbuds but will guide the process of fitting the UE FITS to your ears.

The app instructs you to push the earbuds into your ears and hold them there, while the molding process goes into effect. It, apparently, gets surprisingly warm, but not uncomfortably so. I say apparently, as I’m not the one who tried them. My girlfriend Yvette has small ears and has struggled to find any earbuds that fit her comfortably. And the good news? After the molding process, the UE FITS fit her ears like a charm.

Once the molding process has been completed, the earbuds are ready to use. Yvette has been using them both for work calls and listening to music, and the audio quality in both the speakers and microphone is excellent. Thanks to the fit, there is excellent noise isolation. And while noise cancellation isn’t one of the listed features, there haven’t been any issues with wind or extraneous audio getting picked up by the microphone during outdoor phone calls. There was a brief issue with audio dropping out of one of the earbuds, but a simple reset of the FITS fixed the problem.

If you’ve been wanting to get some earbuds but have been having difficulty finding ones that fit well, definitely check out the UE FITS. They retail for $199.99, but as of this writing are reduced to $149.99, and are available in 3 different colors.

G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse

You may have already seen this one in our GeekDad Holiday Gadget Gift Guide. The G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse is part of the Logitech G gaming division and gives their popular G502 X PLUS gaming mouse a Star Wars makeover.

The mouse is wireless, and has a lot of great features:

LIGHTSPEED wireless technology

Up to 5 onboard memory profiles

PTFE Feet

13 programmable controls

8-zone RGB lighting

USB-C charging port By default, the RGB lighting looks like the engine glow of the titular Millennium Falcon: Besides just being great to look at on your desktop, the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse is comfortable in the hand, for long sessions of gaming or working on spreadsheets. The dpi is configurable on the fly, in case you’re switching between tasks.

Any Star Wars fan would be happy to have this as part of their computer setup. The Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse retails for $159.99 and can be purchased at Logitech or on Amazon. Brio 500 Webcam I’ve long been a user of Logitech webcams, but when I got the Brio 500 out of its box, I knew I was in for a treat. The webcam attaches magnetically to its mount, so can easily be rotated to show a different view. And for anyone that’s worried about someone hacking into their webcam, then you’ll be happy to hear that there’s a camera cover that simply rotates over the lens opening. Here are the features of the Brio 500: Multiple resolutions 1080p/30fps (1920×1080 pixels)

720p/60fps (1280×720 pixels) Camera megapixel: 4MP Diagonal field of view (dFoV): 90°/78°/65° Hardware zoom: 4x Digital zoom Focus type: Autofocus Lens type: Glass Built-in Microphone type: Stereo microphone Mic range: Up to 4 ft (1.22 m) USB connectivity: USB-C plug-and-play Privacy shutter: Integrated

The Brio 500 delivers great video and audio performance. It can center the subject in the picture, which is a cool feature but can also struggle a bit in low light. Overall, it’s a great webcam designed for business meetings, but will also be great for getting on Zoom with friends and family.

Zone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Why should my girlfriend have all the fun? Logitech also sent me the Zone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds so that I could try out a set.

The earbuds come in a nice hardshell case which doubles as the charger. There’s a little strap so that you can secure the case to a bag or briefcase. An additional zippered softshell case contains a charging cable, alternate ear gels, and an adapter if you want to use the earbuds through your computer’s audio.

While the UE FITS are able to mold directly to one’s ear, the Zone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a more traditional style that ships with three different-sized removable ear gels. I, personally, found that the default medium size fit me the best.

Features include:

Up to 6 hours of talk time or 10 hours of music.

5 minutes recharge in case yields an additional hour of battery time.

QI Wireless charging

IP68 water and dirt resistant

Can be connected to PC and phone simultaneously

Active noise reduction

Responsible packaging

The Zone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds have roughly half the battery life of the UE FITS, but this is probably due to the noise cancellation in the mic, as well as active noise cancellation. The latter can be turned off in the Logitech app in return for longer battery life.

I found the voice quality to be uniformly excellent with these earbuds, with both my voice and others coming through clearly. Music sounds quite good as well, even though these earbuds are designed more for being on calls than for listening to Spotify. Still, they’re more than capable of pulling double-duty.

The one area where I felt let down in the design of these earbuds was with the controls. There are physical buttons that need pressing on the sides of each earbud, and it can be slightly uncomfortable as you end up pressing the earbud into your ear slightly when you activate the controls. I wish that they had instead had a haptic surface where you could just tap the controls, much like with Apple’s AirPods.

Zone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds retail for $224.99 and are available at Logitech or on Amazon. They come in two different colors.

Logitech for the Holidays

As you can see, you have a lot of great options for holiday tech gifts from Logitech. In addition to a wide variety of mice, webcams, and earbuds, Logitech also offers keyboards, speakers, headsets, and many other devices.

For more information, head on over to Logitech and take a look.

Logitech sent me these products for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission on qualified purchases.

