Kowabunga! It’s a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ 4K Ultra HD Giveaway

You may recall that GeekDad ran a giveaway last week for a Blu-ray of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. To celebrate that the film is now available on 4K Ultra HD, 4K Steelbook, Blu-ray™ and DVD, we’re giving away a 4K Ultra HD copy! Here’s a synopsis of the film:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

In addition to the animated film, the copy includes the following bonus content:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles – For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.

Get to know the Turtles’ mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube. New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM – Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film’s characters and environments and how they evolved over time.

To enter the giveaway, simply fill out the form below. The giveaway starts today, 12/12, and will run through Sunday 12/17. Sorry international readers, but U.S. residents only. Good luck!

