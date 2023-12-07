‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Blu-ray Giveaway

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12th, and GeekDad is giving away a Blu-Ray to one lucky winner! Winner will be chosen on Monday, December 11th, 2023 at 11:59 PT. Entry form is below.

I grew up with TMNT, and there have been a lot of ups and downs with the various reboots over the years, so I was pretty skeptical when I heard about yet another one. However, seeing Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached, I was willing to give it the benefit of the doubt as they have continued to except my expectations on bringing some of my favorite comics to life (Preacher, The Boys, Invincible, etc.), and they did NOT disappoint. Our whole family went to see it in the theater and for not only myself with a lifetime of nostalgia baggage, but even forall of our kids with varying levels of Ninja Turtle exposure, everyone just loved it. If you’ve been hesitant because of being burned in the past, but are a TMNT fan, you owe it to yourself to jump on this one and see it as soon as possible. And wether or not you’ve seen Mutant Mayhem, if you can’t wait for the contest to end, you can pre-order the movie right now and hopefully have it in hand on release day!

Bonus content includes:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles – For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.

The Mutant Uprising – Get to know the Turtles' mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube.

New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM – Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film's characters and environments and how they evolved over time.

Learn to Draw Leo – Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!

