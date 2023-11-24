Review: iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer From Waterfield

Modern life with an iPhone has consolidated many carry items into the iPhone itself, but most of us still need to carry car keys, a driver’s license, and some headphones in addition to the phone. That is where the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer comes in.

What Is the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer?

Waterfield’s iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is exactly what its name says it is. It is an everyday pocket organizer that has a built-in Ultrasuede-lined pocket that you can slide your iPhone into and know that the screen will be properly protected (with the Ultrasuede also serving as a screen cleaner). The pocket organizer isn’t much larger than your iPhone (about 6.75” long), but it is chock-full of little nooks and crannies for things like keys, your driver’s license, cash, credit cards, and AirPods. The main storage feature is a water-proof zippered pocket that has a built-in Ultrasuede pouch designed to slip an Apple AirTag into so you can keep track of your pocket organizer should you misplace it. Both the front and the back of the EDC Pocket Organizer have pockets to hold things like pens or an Apple Pencil.

Features and Specs:

Compact pocket organizer for the iPhone + key accessories

Fits in the palm of your hand or jacket pocket

The discrete iPhone pocket is lined with soft UltraSuede

AirTag is tucked away in its own UltraSuede pocket

Rear narrow pockets hold pens or a stylus

Constructed from water-resistant X-Pac high-performance textile

Premium, waterproof YKK zippers

Fits the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max ( or similar-sized models)

Dimensions: 4.5″ (l) x 0.25″ (w) x 7″ (h); 1.7 oz.

How Have I Been Using the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer?

My main use for the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer has been to use it when I go to the gym. Whether I just rely on my Apple Watch and leave my iPhone at home or decide to take my iPhone with me, the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer lets me keep my driver’s license, car keys, and my AirPods case in the organizer so I don’t have to have a bunch of things in my pocket while working out.

Another use I have for the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is when I go to work. The pocket organizer is a handy place to slip my work iPhone into within my work carry bag. (My personal iPhone tends to either stay in my pocket or is on a stand on my desk.) It not only protects the screen but it keeps the iPhone from getting lost in the main pouch I tend to keep it in within my bag.

The final use I have personally for the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is for everyday winter carry. I say winter because when I start wearing a winter coat I have an inside breast pocket I can slip the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer into. This takes the clutter out of my pants pockets and also makes it easier to grab with gloves on.

Verdict

At first glance, you might not think you have a pressing need for the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer. But it turns out it has come in really handy for me in a number of scenarios, with my main use being a single item I can pack with my essentials to take to the gym with me. If you are like me you probably have several use cases where something like the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer could make things just a little bit easier for you too.

Pros:

Light-weight and compact

Waterproof zipper keeps your internal gadgets and keys dry

Built-in Apple AirTag pouch means you never lose your stuff

Gives you another organization option for your everyday carry items

Cons:

iPhone can be a tight fit if you fill the zippered pouch with gear

A zippered pouch can be a tight fit for an AirPods case with a case (I take my case off of my AirPods case when using with the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer.)

The iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer is available today from Waterfield’s website and it retails for $59.

Disclaimer: Waterfield provided me with a review sample for the purpose of this review but had no input into the review.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

