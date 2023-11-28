Review – Green Arrow #6: Journey’s End?

Green Arrow #6 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Sean Izaakse, Phil Hester/Ande Parks, Trevor Hairsine, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This was initially supposed to only be a six-issue miniseries, but has happily been expanded to twelve (and maybe an ongoing after that?). So this issue has a grand finale feel, as Ollie’s journey through time reaches an epic finish. As Arsenal and Cheshire go on their own mission to track down Amanda Waller, Dinah prepares to do what she can to get Ollie back to this time period—but the bulk of that will be up to him. Catapulting through time and stalked by a ruthless elderly version of himself—or so it seems—Ollie finds himself back at the circus where his formal training begins, and takes a life-threatening measure to stop himself from being teleported again. That’s when, alone in an island at the end of time, he comes face-to-face with his enemy—and discovers that it’s someone he’s been fighting for decades. Honestly, it’s good to see this villain finally get a big storyline.

The idea that this whole plot, involving the Legion and Parallax among others, was started by an elaborate feint is pretty fascinating—and the reveal of the mastermind does defy belief a little bit. This is easily the most elaborate plot this particular character has ever been up to, and the same goes for his partner in crime. But by the time this issue is over, we get some of the big reunions we’ve been waiting for—while also setting up another hunt with equally high stakes. Williamson deserves credit for centering this story so heavily inn two characters who haven’t gotten any spotlight in a long time, Connor Hawke and Lian Harper. It’s helped to build a great extended-family feel for Green Arrow, similar to the one Superman has going right now. But with Ollie back from space, the pressure is high to have the next act equal this one—and based on the cliffhanger, the odds are looking good.

