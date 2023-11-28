Review – Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #2 – Asylum

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #2 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Cian Tormey, Artist; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: The first issue of this deep dive into Alan Scott’s past immersed us in his time in the military, as well as introducing us to his first lover James—before they were tragically ripped apart in a search for a mystical crimson flame that seemingly killed James. But this second issue is something very different—a dark and disturbing look into what it was like to be gay in the 1930s, even under the best of circumstances. Alan’s secret was exposed after James’ death, but due to his value to the military, they chose not to discharge him and instead give him leave to be “Cured”—with a revolutionary new program hosted at a hospital called Arkham Asylum. There, Alan commits himself voluntarily and finds himself surrounded by his fellow LGBT people—as the asylum tells them that they have a sickness that needs to be cured, and pulls them away one by one, with many never coming back.

While Alan is the center of this story, its heart goes to Billie, an eccentric older trans woman who has been committed by her family so she can “go back” to being the husband and father they knew her as. Billie is a charmingly cynical character, far more at peace with herself than Alan is and willing to give him the tough talk he needs to eventually accept who he is and embrace it. We really grow to love her over the course of the issue, which makes her eventual and heavily-telegraphed fate all the more painful. From there, Alan pulls off an escape and goes on the road, on the trail of the mystery that took James from him, only to find tragedy again and again. There’s a fascinating mystery at the center of the story, as well as a powerful and dangerous new antagonist, but this series wouldn’t be half as good as it is without the brilliant character work Sheridan is bringing.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

