Review – Danger Street #11: Life and Death

Danger Street #11 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This series, as it reaches its last act, has been all about death from the start. It began with the tragic death of Good Looks of the Dingbats, and the most memorable moment of the series was the mutual killings of two assassins atop a rooftop in defense of their missions. So it’s no surprise that as we hit the last two issues, more death is coming—because, of course, all of reality hangs in the balance. We’ve all converged on the helmet of Fate, which contains the power of resurrection—and it’s currently in the hands of our fearless “Lady Cop,” who has become increasingly unstable as she’s put through hell over the course of this series. So of course, when Jack Ryder comes knocking at her door to try to convince her to give up the helmet, it starts awkward—and then turns dangerous when his alter ego comes out, creating a deadly standoff in the middle of nowhere.

Our other main pairing of characters this issue, Warlord and Non-Fat, is less explosive but no less packed with meaning, as the boy who set out to kill the warrior who played a role in his friend’s death has come to rely on him, and the older man seems to have developed a protective nature towards the boy. Unfortunately, that all ends with Warlord trying to leave the boy behind to take a risky mission on his own terms, with tragic results. And at the same moment, Highfather and Darkseid are putting ancient enmities aside as they count down the last minutes of the Fourth World. And as we fade to black, the survivors plan for one last gambit that could unravel all we’ve seen for the past eleven issues—or turn the page into something new altogether. Much like many of King’s books, we’re left with one issue to go and I still have no idea where most of this is going—but I’m fascinated.

