‘Expend4bles’ Explodes Onto Home Video and You Could Win a 4K Ultra HD Release

The fourth film in the Expendables series, the aptly-titled Expend4bles, lands today on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD from Lionsgate. Expend4bles has franchise regulars like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham joined by new additions Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and others, as the team tries to stop an arms dealer and his private army before they can start World War III.

The latest film plays up the theme of passing the torch, as Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas moves into more of a leadership position. At the same time, we see the newcomers integrate into the old team. One of the standouts of the new cast is Jacob Scipio as Galan, who is introduced as the son of Antonio Banderas’ Galgo from Expendables 3. Not only does Scipio bear an uncanny resemblance to Banderas, but the character of Galan has the same manic energy as his predecessor, coming off as a real chip off the old block.

I received an advance copy of the 4K Ultra HD set, which also contains the film on Blu-ray and a code for a digital copy. The 4K transfer is crisp and clean, and the many explosions shake the room thanks to the Dolby Atmos audio. Besides the film, there are a few special features included on both the 4K UHD and Blu-Ray discs:

Audio Commentary with Director Scott Waugh

Bigger, Bolder, Badder: The Expendables in Action

More Than a Team: New Blood Meets Old Blood

Theatrical Trailer

Of the special features, the most interesting to me was The Expendables in Action. Director Scott Waugh has a background as a stunt man, and it’s a joy to watch him discuss the action and see how it was filmed.

Like the other films in the franchise, Expend4bles is a real popcorn movie, bringing fan-favorite action stars from different decades together to do what they do best. It’s not high art, but it doesn’t pretend to be, either. And now you can have a chance to bring it home for free!

Lionsgate is giving away four copies of Expend4bles to GeekDad readers. All you have to do is fill out the form below, and I’ll draw four winners after the giveaway closes on November 28th. Sorry, U.S. entries only. Good luck!

If you don’t win a copy and would like to pick one up of your own, the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital MSRP is $42.99, but can be found at a discount on Amazon.

Lionsgate provided a copy for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may receive a small commission on qualified purchases.

