DC This Week Roundup – Jokes and Villains

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 – Matthew Rosenberg, Writer; Carmine Di Giandomenico, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: After eleven issues of the two Jokers chasing each other down from across the country, it’s time for the final showdown—but the only question is, who’s the real one? We got one answer last issue, but it doesn’t quite seem to play a role here. What does play a role, surprisingly, is the events of Joker War, as Jason Todd is mentally wrecked thanks to Batman dosing him. This makes him easy prey for one of the Jokers, who gives him a dose of Joker gas that somehow cancels the effects of Batman’s poison and sends Jason into a frenzy that leads to a chaotic showdown atop a blimp with the two Jokers trying to kill each other. This issue is fun, in some big ways—the action is excellent—but it also seems almost unconcerned with its main plot and ultimately just leaves us with one Joker, whoever he may be, for the next writer to play with. This series had some good points, but it showed what the previous incarnation side-stepped—Joker ultimately does not work as a protagonist.

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3 – Joanne Starer, Writer; Natacha Bustos, Artist; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: The wackiest book in DC’s stable, this comic is more like a sitcom than a superhero adventure—and this issue it feels more like a cartoon. Jimmy Olsen is in town to review the new salon owned by Fire and Ice, but there’s just one problem—Fire has invited dozens of D-list supervillains to the town for an odd rehabilitation program there. Now the two heroines have to keep the rogues out of view to ensure Jimmy gives the place a good review, and like every scheme, it goes horribly wrong. The ending of the issue has a distinct Silver Age vibe, to the point where it feels like this book isn’t in continuity at all, but there are some amusing gags throughout and Starer has built a unique supporting cast for the title. The biggest selling point of this series is Bustos’ amazing art, which somehow feels like a perfect hybrid of Amanda Conner and Kevin Maguire. Could do with less of Ambush Bug’s crude comments, though.

Icon vs. Hardware #5 – Reginald Hudlin/Leon Chills, Writers; Yasmin Flores Montanez, Denys Cowan/John Stanisci, Artists; Christopher Sotomayor, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: This series, the largest crossover event in the Milestone Universe so far, has been plagued by some odd circumstances. Frequent delays between issues make it a little challenging to keep up, but the bigger issue is the vastly divergent two plotlines—one focusing on the title characters, and the other focusing on Rocket at her boarding school in the Alps. The art styles are very different as well, with Rocket and her battle against superpowered rich girls having modern art by Flores Montanez and the Icon/Hardware story having top-notch Denys Cowan art. It’s interesting to see modern Milestone reinventions of Vandal Savage and Brainiac, but only the latter comes off as a real threat. The subplot involving Rocket and her alliance with Xiomara largely falls flat this issue, but the eventual confrontation between Icon and Hardware is one of the best scenes of the series. One issue to go, and a LOT still left to play out.

