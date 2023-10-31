The Ghost Ship by JMBricklayer Casts an Eerie Glow

JMBricklayer has a great line of nautical building sets including a variety of sailing ships and even a submarine. However, they have recently released their Ghost Ship. This is smaller than some of their other ships. However this model includes its own light kit which makes it great for display.

The Ghost Ship building set comes with 1100 plastic building pieces which can be assembled into a 16-inch long Flying Dutchman sailing ship. It also includes a light kit with nine individual LED lights. The set is suggested for builders ages 14 years and up. It is currently available directly from JMBricklayer as well as the JMBricklayer store on Amazon. The Ghost Ship normally sells for $59.99, but the company has provided a special coupon code for GeekDad and GeekMom readers. Use code VIPGEEK15 on Amazon for one month for 15% off the non-discounted price of the Money tree for one month. That drops the price to only $38.25. You can also use code VIPGEEK15 to save 15% on all non-discounted items at the JMBricklayer site until the end of 2023.

The pieces for the Ghost Ship are organized into many numbered bags. The full-color instruction manual for the Ghost Ship is divided into four sections so you can only open the bags you need for that part of the build. The instruction manual is easy to follow. Each step lists the parts needed for that step and then shows where those new pieces go with the pieces for the step outlined in red so you can differentiate between the previous pieces and the new ones for that step. This helps builders focus on where to attach the new pieces. I also like that some steps have an illustration of a part to scale to builders can actually place the piece right on the manual to ensure they have the right size piece. This is great for pieces that don’t have studs to count.

The first two steps of the build focuses on the hull structure of the ship. The third step decorates the hull of the ship with lots of details while the last step covers the masts and sails as well as finishing touches. While building the model, the builder will place LED lights inside the hull as well as inside decorations and details on the exterior of the ship. The wires for each light are run towards the stern of the ship and into a terminal strip to which a USB-A plug is connected. Then, when it is connected to a power supply of some type, all nine LED lights glow green and shine bright, looking great in the dark as well as when the ship is dimly lit.

Most of the ship models by JMBricklayer are fairly large. However, the Ghost Ship is smaller and a quicker build. Its size makes this great when you don’t want to spend many days or even weeks building it. Also, the size makes it perfect for displaying on a desk or mantle without dominating the space. I enjoyed building the Ghost Ship with all of its features. There are 7 cannon sticking out of gun ports on each side of the ship and a double cannon on the bow. Speaking of the bow, it looks like a skeletal jaw with sharp teeth. There is even a railing running around the top deck. There are crows nests complete with a lantern on each of the three masts which are adorned with tattered black sails. While it has some nice details, the LED lights really add to the overall look of the model. I also found some of the techniques used for this ship quite interesting. For example, the railings on the stern decks and the stairs use hoses with pieces attached to provide a curved structure.

I have built many different sets by JMBricklayer and continue to be impressed. The quality of the pieces, the detailed instructions, and the variety of models they offer is attractive to someone who enjoys constructing models as a form of recreation and relaxation. It seems each set teaches me a new technique or way of assembling pieces that I would not have thought of before. In addition, their prices are often less than the big name brands for comparable products. As the holidays approach, consider building sets by JMBricklayer as gifts for those who enjoy constructing models from bricks. The company releases several new sets every month and often have sales on their website.

For more information on the Ghost Ship, visit the JMBricklayer website or their Amazon store. Be sure to watch for monthly sales at both sites to save even more.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

